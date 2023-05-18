WEST READING, Pa. - The Inaugural Class of Drexel University College of Medicine (DUCOM) at Tower Health will soon begin the third year of their medical school training.

After two years of classroom and lab work, the class will now begin their clinical rotations at Reading Hospital.

On Monday, medical students participated in a “Transition to Clinician” event beginning with a walk from the school to Reading Hospital.

Upon their arrival, students attended a program with team members from Tower Health, Reading Hospital and Drexel University College of Medicine.

“This event is a true milestone in one’s medical school education,” said Dr. Karen Restifo, regional vice dean at Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health. “This is the first class to transition, which makes it special for the school, the hospital and the community. Our neighbors have been so welcoming to our students and we want to share this milestone with them.”

School officials say clinical rotations provide medical students the opportunity to participate in many of the hospital’s departments, interact with residents, fellows, physician faculty and other members of the clinical care team while acclimating them to working in a hospital environment.

“Our academic and education programs are just one more aspect that sets Tower Health apart," added Tower Health president and CEO P. Sue Perotty. "It is a true honor to welcome these medical students to the Reading Hospital and Tower Health family. During their rotations, they will have the opportunity to learn from wonderful physicians, nurses and other clinicians.”

The Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health welcomed its first class in 2021.