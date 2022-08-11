SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A big cornhole tournament is being held this weekend in Berks County to benefit two amazing foundations.

"We've been playing cornhole at picnics forever," said Justin Mancias, one of the event coordinators for the inaugural Summer Cornhole Extravaganza. "It's just something that everybody can participate in."

Mancias said it's being held as a benefit for two local foundations. The first one is Elle's Angels Foundation, which was developed after the little girl it's named for lost her battle with cancer last summer.

"What this foundation does is they provide money for families who are going through similar things as well as donating to research," Mancias said.

The other is the IM ABLE Foundation, which does a lot of work in the community.

"They provide equipment, they provide classes, they provide training," said Mancias.

"When Justin came to me with this idea of doing this, which we've been planning this for a long time; this is right up our alley," said Jesse Berger, bar manager at Liberty Fire Co. #1 Sinking Spring.

The tournament will take place Saturday at the Liberty Fire Company #1 at 836 Ruth St. in Sinking Spring. Registration will start at 11 a.m. and the games will begin at noon.

For the tournament, there will be two separate divisions, one for competitive players and the other with players who just want to have fun.

"Any sponsorship, any donations we've taken in, everything is going to go directly toward the charities," said Mancias.

"To try to make a difference and to try to do things," Berger added, "there's no better feeling."

Registration costs $100 per team. There will also be prizes, a dunk tank, a bounce house, food trucks and more.