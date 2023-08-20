READING, Pa. - Incoming freshmen at Alvernia University in Reading were given an introduction to the school's mission of community service. The Orientation Day of Service was held at locations throughout Berks County.

With a sweep, a spray, a wipe and some sweat -- a break is earned after a day of hard work.

"We did different things like power washing, pulling stuff down, cleaning cobwebs. We just cleaned up the place and made it look really nice," said

incoming freshman, Thomas McGann.

Students Thomas McGann and Dylan Sisian are just two of the freshmen who participated in the Alvernia University Orientation Day of Service.

"We have about 600 students, faculty staff and alumni serving throughout the city today," said Alyssa Slade, Senior Director of Holleran Center, Alvernia University.

One of the locations was at Berks Nature.

"We had students cleaning, working inside of the preschool center and some students were gardening," continued Slade.

The purpose was to lend a hand and learn what it means to give back.

"There's a really nice welcoming community here. Obviously today we did something to help out people and that felt really nice," said McGann.

"These students are not just grateful for the experience but for the bond they've made with new friends.

"It's a good thing. It makes you feel like you are back home, almost.. It's a home away from home. People were welcoming," said freshman Dylan Sisian.

It's a step in the right direction for their first-year students, and a step that will hopefully guide them for years to come.