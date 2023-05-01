READING, Pa. - Students return to Reading High School classrooms on Monday after learning remotely on Thursday and Friday.

The school moved to a virtual schedule for two days after a student allegedly let another student in through an unauthorized door on Wednesday.

The student let inside had a loaded handgun and was stopped by school security, according to the Berks County district attorney.

The Reading School District said there will be an increased police presence at the high school this week week.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the district said it sent a message to families over the weekend saying students who open unauthorized doors, allowing people to enter the high school, will face superintendent suspension.

The district said that message will be reiterated to students all week.

Administration will also be reinforcing procedures with students, like the use of hall passes.

The district is encouraging its students and school community to report anything that could constitute a threat to school safety.

The Reading School District said crisis teams will be available for students and staff.