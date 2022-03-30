CAERNARVON TWP, Pa. -- Police are looking for an individual suspected of credit card fraud in Berks County.
Caernarvon Township Police said they responded to a residence in Caernarvon Township for a report of an unauthorized use of a credit card. The victim was in possession of their card, but said it was used at the BJ's Wholesale Club gas station located in Oaks, Montgomery County.
Police said the suspect used the card to make two $100 transactions to purchase fuel and filled a large portable tank that was hauled in the bed of a truck.
The suspect also used other credit cards to keep filling the tank. They allegedly returned to the BJ's on March 23 and filled the tank again using multiple credit cards, police said.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado with a Pa. registration beginning with ZRH.
Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.