READING, Pa. - Take a look around Berks County and you can see commerce, vitality and industry. Many people have helped the county grow, but one man has been a steady presence at the forefront.
"Always wanted to work in a community that was kind of not too big and not too small and I could make an impact," said Tom McKeon, executive director of the Berks County Industrial Development Authority.
At the end of the month, after 50 years in government -- 30 of them in Berks County -- he's saying goodbye.
"In a lot of ways, it fulfilled my dreams of a place to spend the majority of my career," McKeon shared.
McKeon had a big hand in Berks County's warehouse boom, including Berks Park 78 in Bethel Township, where Dollar General and PetSmart have made a home.
"Berks Park 78 is the pioneer project where we led the way for the logistics industry," said McKeon.
His most complicated project, he said, was the Cabela's in Tilden Township, which remains the outdoor company's largest store in North America. His most unique project, he said, was Exeter Commons, which included a design of a major intersection on Route 422, and, what he called his most difficult project, Berks Park 183 in Bern Township, an industrial park, is still in the works.
"I hope they'll invite me back when they have their groundbreaking," McKeon said.
All told, the county said McKeon's work helped create and retain more than 17,000 jobs.
"That's why you do this thing," said McKeon. "It's all about the people that you help."
County Commissioner Christian Leinbach told 69 News in a statement:
"I've known and worked with Tom for many years. Tom's name is synonymous with the Berks County Industrial Development Authority, specifically. His knowledge and experience are his greatest asset. Over the past one and half years, he played a major role in transitioning the leadership of the BCIDA from his hand to a new leader in Jeremy Zaborowski. As a result, both Jeremy and the BCIDA are better and stronger as they head into 2021 and a new chapter. Thank you, Tom, for all you've done for Berks County, and may you, your wife and family enjoy the next chapter of your lives."
McKeon said he plans to golf, fish and work around the house in retirement, while doing some potential part-time consulting. A half-century in public service, for him, has been a half-century well spent.
Said McKeon: "That's just one of the great rewards of doing this."