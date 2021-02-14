A massive fire is tearing through a large chicken house in Bethel Township, Berks County.
An emergency communications official said the fire broke out around 5:40 p.m. Sunday at a chicken house in the 500 block of Beagle Road.
There's no word on injuries.
There's also no word from officials on whether any chickens were in the building, although emergency radio reports indicate there were no chickens inside.
Firefighters from throughout the area are responding.
69 News has a crew at the scene. Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates on this breaking story.