EXETER TWP., Pa. – Monday night's Exeter Township Board of Supervisors meeting ended in open warfare between Chairperson Gregory Galtere and newly elected Vice Chairperson Michelle P. Kircher. Supervisor-elect David Hughes also jumped into the fray on the side of Kircher.
It began peacefully enough when, reading from a prepared statement, Galtere announced that it was the last supervisors' meeting he would attend in person because he was going to North Carolina with his wife to care for his ailing parents. He said he would attend the last two official meetings by telephone.
Galtere then turned to remarks made by Hughes at the Nov. 4 budget meeting, referring to what Hughes believes was an unauthorized event held at the township-owned Reading Country Club clubhouse Oct. 9.
Township Solicitor Elizabeth Magovern said a previous meeting that the event was booked as a golf outing but "what was actually held exceeded the scope of what was permitted for the type of event that was booked."
Residents were enraged as Magovern told them on Oct. 25 that the event was booked by a township employee and that damage was done to the property during the event. Residents had also questioned whether alcohol was served at the event, but Magovern said the state police Liquor Control Enforcement told her there had been no violation of liquor laws.
Still, accusations about the involvement of certain supervisors in the incident have been creating a rift among the board and residents alike.
During Monday night's meeting, Galtere quoted Hughes as saying, "In 2020, Galtere was assigned as the overseer of the clubhouse and he was in charge Oct. 9 and didn't do his job." Galtere went on to say, "As usual, Mr. Hughes has provided incorrect information to the community."
Galtere then read directly from the Jan. 26, 2020, board of supervisors' meeting minutes, which stated that Kircher would lead the food and clubhouse committee and Galtere would participate.
"As you can see, Mr. Hughes is incorrect," Galtere continued. "Even though I have provided this new information, I doubt he will call for Ms. Kircher's resignation. The reality is he shouldn't. He clearly doesn't understand what the role of the supervisor is."
He then listed a few issues he wanted to see accomplished, including the hiring of two additional police officers and support for the library before his two-year term ended.
After castigating former Supervisor John Cusatis for "quoting me all the time" and for costing the township over $5 million dollars in legal fees and settlement costs, Galtere said, "I have not resigned because we as a society can not allow social media, fueled by misinformation, to dictate how we run our government."
Changing direction, Galtere said, "Instead, I think it would be much better for the township if Ms. Kircher resigned effective immediately."
"The RCC incident has not cost the township a cent," he said. "From the very beginning, I have asked our solicitor to be in contact with the state ethics commission. Our solicitor forwarded the entire investigative file to the commission. No coverup has occurred like alleged on social media."
The solicitor informed Galtere that there have been no ethics violations on behalf of any of the supervisors, he said.
"It is my understanding that during her previous term, Ms. Kircher was very familiar with the ethics commission and violations," Galtere added.
"The Exeter Township Police Association recently filed a grievance against the board of supervisors," he said. "If the police efforts are successful, Ms. Kircher's actions in that matter would cost the township hundreds of thousands of dollars."
"Ms. Kircher has missed executive sessions in spite of emails, text messages and phone calls being made," Galtere continued. "She may not be aware of this grievance issue because Ms. Kircher did not show up when we discussed it."
Galtere then cited Kircher's lack of preparation for meetings and asked how many times she voted no because she needed more information, despite allegedly not being prepared to ask appropriate questions.
"Ms. Kircher lacks the ability to review documents in a reviewed, shared folder," Galtere said, "which causes the staff to waste time copying documents for her because she lacks the skills and she hasn't even tried to improve in this area."
Galtere went on, "Ms. Kircher complains about the restaurant deal and has voted against it. She forgets that she was in charge of the restaurant, and she did nothing."
Galtere continued to say that Hughes has told people that he has Kircher "in his pocket." He added, "Only time will tell if he is looking out for the rest of the community or himself and Ms. Kircher."
Finally, Kircher had her say — brief and to the point.
"I'm so tired of the last two years with no communication," Kircher said. "I never heard from you and did nothing with you. Plus, you've made my life so horrible. I'm so glad you're going."
Hughes got in the last words, telling Galtere, "Don't go too far away."
Galtere then adjourned the meeting.
Earlier, the supervisors approved $500-per-month salary adjustments to several employees who added additional responsibilities to their normal roles until job candidates could be found and hired. Also, the supervisors approved a $25,000 settlement for back rent with Monro Muffler.