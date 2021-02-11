TILDEN TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information about the illegal killing of a bald eagle in Berks County.
The bird was found discarded in a state game lands parking area off Mountain Road in Tilden Township, near Hamburg, on Jan. 24, the commission said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
An x-ray of the eagle revealed projectile fragments consistent with a gunshot wound, officials said.
The game commission is asking anyone with information about the incident to report it by calling its southeast region office in Ontelaunee Township at 610-926-3136 or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 888-PGC-8001.