Bald eagle

A 2019 image of a bald eagle

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information about the illegal killing of a bald eagle in Berks County.

The bird was found discarded in a state game lands parking area off Mountain Road in Tilden Township, near Hamburg, on Jan. 24, the commission said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

An x-ray of the eagle revealed projectile fragments consistent with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The game commission is asking anyone with information about the incident to report it by calling its southeast region office in Ontelaunee Township at 610-926-3136 or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 888-PGC-8001.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.