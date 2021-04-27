READING, Pa. – When it comes to attracting developers to an area, the quality of the roads and sidewalks says a lot.
"When businesses see that the city is taking the initiative, which it started to do last year with repaving the roads, trimming the trees — which they just did on Fifth Street in the last couple of weeks — doing those kinds of things," said developer Alan Shuman. "It really lets the business community know that, 'Hey, they're going to start taking care of it.'"
Shuman says he hopes the latest efforts from city hall will encourage more businesses to take a chance on Reading.
"I know the city is getting infrastructure dollars now," he said, "but this mayor started spending them almost immediately as soon as he got into office."
Mayor Eddie Moran is making a multimillion-dollar commitment to pave streets, improve sidewalks and add bike routes, starting in the Oakbrook neighborhood.
"So from here we have commitments and a contract to start on a portion of Museum Road, Penn Street, the second and third 100 block from there," said Moran. "In conjunction, we are gonna be working on Spring and Ninth all the way down to Kutztown Road."
It's not just city streets in Reading that are in need of infrastructure improvements, though. Those throughout the county and the state also need attention. U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan gave her thoughts on that issue.
"We have a lot of needs in our district and in the commonwealth in general," said Houlahan. "We, as a state, as a commonwealth, get a C- whenever people evaluate our infrastructure as it currently exists."
The mayor says he hopes to have these latest projects completed over the next two to three years.