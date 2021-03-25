MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — First responders are on the scene of a serious crash in Berks County that reportedly involves a tractor-trailer and a horse-and-buggy.
The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 222 near Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.
Initial dispatches reported injuries and entrapment, with one person possibly being ejected from the overturned buggy.
