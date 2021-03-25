ambulance generic
MGN

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — First responders are on the scene of a serious crash in Berks County that reportedly involves a tractor-trailer and a horse-and-buggy.

The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 222 near Long Lane in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.

Initial dispatches reported injuries and entrapment, with one person possibly being ejected from the overturned buggy.

A 69 News crew is heading to the scene. Refresh this page for updates as more information becomes available.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.