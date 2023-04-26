WEST READING, Pa. – The West Reading police chief has decided to step down from his position.
Mayor Samantha Kaag says the chief is resigning to spend more time with family, but he's not completely leaving the force.
It's the third time in under three years the search is on to fill the spot.
Last June, Kaag stood by then-Sgt. Wayne Holben as he took the oath to become chief.
Less than a year later, Holben is stepping down from that role and will resume the rank of sergeant.
"He has dedicated his entire career to West Reading, and, you know, we can't imagine how difficult the decision was to step back, and understand that it was the best for him and his family," Kaag said.
Kaag says Holben will continue many of the community-minded projects he started while chief.
"The chief role in itself is very time-consuming," she said. "There's a lot going on, and he has been a stable rock throughout everything that's been happening. I think he kind of got a little bit of the full experience in a very short period of time."
Last month, a deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company claimed seven lives.
Holben often spoke on behalf of the department during the early stages of the investigation that has received national attention.
One week after the blast, at least one West Reading police officer became involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wyomissing.
"We're hoping find somebody that will stay for a while," said West Reading Borough Council President Ryan Lineaweaver. "That is always the goal."
The borough is working with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association to find a permanent replacement.
Officials say the association will advertise the role, screen resumes, interview and rank potential candidates and create a list of the most qualified ones for councilmembers' consideration.
The top six people will be interviewed in front of council and asked the same questions.
"That way, it's comparing apples to apples with every candidate that comes through these doors," Lineaweaver explained. "We utilized them before to hire Chief (Glenn) Granitz a couple of years ago, and regardless of him separating early, we felt that it was a very successful use of the chiefs of police."
Officials' ideal candidate is community oriented and will have the skills to understand a borough that's .6 square miles with just under 4,600 residents.
"Having a chief of police that understands our community and their needs, and will be community oriented is exactly what we're looking for," Lineaweaver said.
Holben has been a member of the department for nearly 23 years.
"We are so grateful that he's going to continue here in West Reading, and still be, you know, part of this community that really genuinely loves and supports him," added Kaag.
Holben's interim replacement is Sgt. Chad Marks, who Lineaweaver says has just shy of 20 years experience as a member.
Officials say internal candidates will be considered to fill the permanent role, but they must complete the same process as external candidates.
The process to hire could take between two to three months.