READING, Pa. — Reading's outgoing superintendent of schools said the district will be in good hands when he steps aside next month.
Khalid Mumin will leave his job of seven years on Oct. 8 to take on the same role in Montgomery County's Lower Merion School District.
Wednesday night, the Reading School Board announced that Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Murray will take Mumin's place on an interim basis.
Mumin said the board's appointment of Murray speaks to its commitment of ensuring sustainability as it searches for a permanent replacement.
"Dr. Murray is the consummate professional, who leads from a student-centered vantage point with expert head and heart alignment to foster sustainable student success," Mumin said. "I am elated, and look forward to Dr. Murray successfully leading the Reading School District towards greater innovation and success for all students in the Reading School District."
Murray, a native of Bucks County, is in her 23rd year of working in the school district, having started as an elementary school teacher.
"I have had the good fortune to work with hundreds of dedicated educators and support staff members — who always put children first," she said. "We have been through a lot, and never has that been more true than the last 18 months, as we have worked to connect with our students and families, and each other, during a worldwide pandemic."
Robin Costenbader-Jacobson, the school board's president, said she is confident in Murray's ability to lead the district through the change in leadership.
"She is a talented and committed professional with longtime experience in helping our students achieve academic success," Costenbader-Jacobson said. "We look forward to working with her in the coming months."
Murray will be paid an extra $5,000 per month while she serves as the interim superintendent.
The board also appointed Wanda Gonzalez-Crespo, the district's English-as-a-second-language director, as interim assistant superintendent, with a stipend of $3,000 per month.
The board has approved a letter of engagement with the Berks County Intermediate Unit to conduct the search for a new superintendent. The BCIU provides its member school districts with free consultation and facilitation services for the search process.