BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles' didn't have to travel far to find its new leader.
The museum's board of directors announced Wednesday that it has promoted Kendra Cook to serve as its new executive director.
Cook started at the museum as an intern in 2004 and was hired as its curator four years later.
"It was our lucky day when Kendra joined us as an intern," said Bernard Hofmann, the president of the museum's board of directors. "She has learned and matured into a most effective leader."
Most recently, Cook has served as the curator/manager, so she's no stranger to the museum and its vast collection of locally manufactured cars, trucks, carriages, bicycles, and motorcycles.
"I've seen so much growth at the Boyertown Museum over the years thanks to all the hard work of the Board, staff, and volunteers," Cook said. "It's been an honor to witness and be a part of such growth, and I'm humbled to take the wheel and continue moving the Museum into the future."
The museum ended its COVID-19 shutdown on Aug. 5, and it has been open to the public Mondays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $9 for those age 60 and over or with a AAA membership. Children under 15 are admitted free with a paying adult or senior/AAA member.
But admission fees don't cover all of the nonprofit's costs, so the museum is participating in the Tri-County Community Network's "The Amazing Raise" giving campaign to help it fund capital improvements. The network will proportionally match all donations to the museum.