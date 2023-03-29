WEST READING, Pa. - Berks County Coroner John Fielding says investigators used dental and medical records to identify the seven people killed in the R.M. Palmer Company explosion.

They are: Xiorky Nunez, Susan Halvonik, Michael Breedy, Diana Cedeno, Judith Lopez-Moran, Domingo Cruz and Amy Sandoe.

"We stand in God's good time to mark their passing and ensure their families and friends that we will not forget them," said Fielding.

The release of names is just the latest heartbreaking chapter in a tragedy that has gripped West Reading since Friday afternoon.

In Broadcastify scanner audio you can hear first responders describing what they saw after arriving on scene.

"We have a massive explosion with fire," one man can be heard saying. "I definitely have gas over here, I just had a secondary explosion. I have one trapped under the rubble."

Five days later, investigators, including the National Transportation Safety Board, comb through the rubble looking for a cause.

A small memorial is growing at the investigation's perimeter at South Second Avenue and Franklin Street.

Nelly Romero went there to leave a teddy bear and a note for her friend Judith Lopez-Moran.

"I can't believe it happened," said Romero. "My heart goes with the whole family. I miss her, I love her forever."

Richard M Palmer Jr., the CEO of the chocolate company, released a statement saying in part:

"The seven who we lost, will always be in our prayers, and to those who were injured, we wish you a speedy recovery."

At least two R.M. Palmer employees remain hospitalized.

Friday, the family of Sue Halvonik is having a memorial and the cities of Reading and West Reading are holding a candlelight vigil.