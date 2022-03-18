WYOMISSING, Pa. – It was a terrifying night on the roads in Wyomissing. Police say 82-year-old Matthew Rourke of Lenhartsville was driving the wrong way along a stretch of highway, ultimately ending in a crash that killed him and injured others.
"It looked like it started somewhere in Maidencreek Township and they got several calls as the vehicle continued south," said Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips.
Phillips says it started around 10 p.m. Wednesday. 911 calls started pouring in about the wrong-way driver, and eventually, as he passed Route 183, some Bern Township officers spotted the car and tried to help.
"They were following the vehicle, but they were traveling in the southbound lanes trying to get the attention of that driver with their emergency lights and sirens, but the driver of the vehicle didn't respond to them," Phillips said.
Ultimately, the driver crashed head on with another vehicle in the northbound lane of Route 222. That car, in turn, struck another car. The wrong-way driver, Rourke, died at the scene. The other people involved in the crash were taken to Reading Hospital.
"I don't know why this happened yet," Phillips said. "I don't know that we ever technically will know."
As Wyomissing police continue to investigate, Phillips says wrong-way travel isn't all that uncommon, so staying alert and driving defensively are critical.
"When you're behind the wheel, you have to make sure that you're observing everything that's going on around you so that these types of things don't happen," he said.
The investigation into the deadly crash is still ongoing.