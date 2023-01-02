EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander.

Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies.

"There were people leaving, fleeing the area," said Sgt. Sean Fullerton with the Exeter Township Police Dept. "There was one female unfortunately that was struck by gunfire who was still on location."

Police say the woman was shot in the arm and her injuries are not life threatening. They also say they don't believe she was the target.

"Scary moments for sure," said Fullerton. "I mean just to be at a restaurant or a bar and not being involved in any sort of conflict and be brought into it that way, it's a horrible situation."

Liberty Taproom officials posted on Facebook saying they are deeply disheartened at the events that took place in their parking lot. They also say they are taking various precautions, including the suspension of late-night entertainment, for the foreseeable future.

They say they appreciate the people who have reached out with concern and support.

"It is a rare thing in this township, it is something that the chief has communicated to me as well as the rest of the department that this is not going to stand," says Fullerton.

Police said they are working with the business to collect possible surveillance video and other information.

"Our detectives are working a number of leads and we're trying to develop a solid suspect," said Fullerton.

Police haven't made any arrests at this point. If you have any information that could help, you're asked to contact them.