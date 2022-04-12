READING, Pa. – The investigation continues to determine what drugs were used during a spike in overdoses in Reading that authorities said has been deadly.
"The drug that they purchased, in some cases, we're being told it was cocaine, and some cases, heroin or crack," said Dr. Christopher Valente, Reading Hospital chief of pediatric emergency medicine.
Reading Hospital said it treated around 20 patients, and a vast majority of the patients it has seen are from their early 20s to late 50s.
"What we know is these patients did not receive what they thought they were buying," Valente said.
He said the emergency department is always ready for anything.
"So, we were well equipped to take care of these patients as they started coming in, in rapid succession," Valente said.
First responders were on the scene of an overdose call on North Ninth Street between Penn and Court streets on Monday. Officials said two people were found dead of suspected overdoses.
Valente said an overdose can happen in minutes.
"Those symptoms are usually a loss of consciousness, a pause in breathing," Valente said. "Somebody might turn really pale or blue. They might be making gurgling or snoring sounds."
Valente said to call 911 immediately if someone is not waking up.
The Council on Chemical Abuse said when people are experiencing issues with drugs and not sure what mixture is involved, fentanyl is at the base of many of them.
"It's kind of like a smoking gun that you have in your hand," said Yvonne Stroman, a specialist at the Council on Chemical Abuse. "You don't know what's going to happen at the other end of that, sadly."
Both the Council on Chemical Abuse and Reading Hospital said that treatment is available. The Council on Chemical Abuse is also letting people know that naloxone is available and free to anyone who wants it.