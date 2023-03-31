WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County were first alerted to be on the lookout for a dangerous suspect wanted in a double homicide and arson out of Gloucester City, New Jersey that happened Monday.

A man and woman were found dead in a motel room from apparent gunshot wounds and part of the building was set on fire.

"I'm not certain of his motive, but he was on a one-man violent crime spree," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

The same suspect was also wanted in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Thursday.

"He was observed in a video walking up to two people sitting on a porch and shooting them," said Captain Robert Bailey with Pennsylvania State Police Troop L. "The car and registration plate were captured on this video as well."

Police tracked him to Wyomissing Thursday night, where a local officer tried to pull him over. They say he didn't stop, and a short pursuit ended in a backyard near 9th and Spring streets.

Officers from West Reading, Wyomissing and the State Police surrounded the suspect's car. Authorities say police saw him with a rifle, and gave several commands.

"He failed to obey their commands," said Bailey. "PSP Troopers, along with West Reading and Wyomissing police officers discharged their firearms at the suspect."

The suspect, 53-year-old Vaughn Perkins of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Camden County prosecutor identified Perkins as a person of interest in Monday's double homicide and arson.

"Many officers will be interviewed. Body cam video, MVR video and other video will need to be reviewed," said Adams.

The investigation is ongoing.