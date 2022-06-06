AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several K-9 teams and a dive crew returned to a pond in Amity Township over the weekend where a human skull was discovered in late April.
"Unfortunately, we weren't able to find anything else in there outside of some deer bones," says Chief Jeffrey Smith, Amity Township police dept.
Investigators say they believe the skull belongs to Roger Hart who is tied to an attempted homicide in Pottstown, Montgomery County, from 2004.
Smith says Hart tried to kill his wife, then disappeared. His car was discovered parked near the pond 18-years ago.
According to police a forensic pathologist said the skull that was found in this area is believed to have been here for at least ten years.
"We're going to extract some DNA from the skull and some evidence that was found at the scene back in 2004 in Pottstown," says Smith. "We're going to compare it and hopefully it matches."
Investigators say if it is Hart, it may be difficult to determine how he died.
"The top part of the skull that was found was still intact which means, you know we can rule out if it was a suicide, he didn't shoot himself," says Smith. "[If he had] then the top part of the skull wouldn't be, there would be markings on it or it wouldn't be there."
If the remains don't belong to Hart, the investigation would change course.
"Then we're going to have to look at possibly draining the pond and digging it up, which the elevation it's not conducive for bringing heavy equipment in to do that and that's after we get DEP's approval to do all that," says Smith.