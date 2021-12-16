Investigators continue looking into two crashes ending with four people dead on I-78 in Berks County Tuesday night.
The first happened around 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lane in Tilden Township, where police say an empty school bus traveling to Canada didn't brake for stopped traffic in a construction zone.
"The bus just plowed into the back of stopped traffic," said state police Trooper David Boehm.
Police say the bus struck a car, lodging it underneath it, before hitting another car, sending it into a tractor-trailer.
"Additional resources were called in to assist because of the severity of the accident, and the time and the amount of vehicles that are involved," said Hamburg Fire Company Deputy Chief Jarrod Emes.
August Schwartz, 20, of South Whitehall Township and Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton were both killed.
"We're really urging the public to be aware of the caution and how dangerous a highway is and the amount of truck traffic that is out there," Emes said, "the vehicle traffic, watching the safe speeds, and just please be aware of the construction changes that are taking place right now as we're doing a lot of highway upgrades up here."
Then at 10:30 p.m., on I-78 in Upper Tulpehocken Township, police say a tractor-trailer didn't slow down for traffic stopped because of the earlier crash. It then caused another crash involving five vehicles.
"The highway was shutdown at 183, so everybody had to get off there, so that was in the backlog of that," Boehm said, "getting off of 183."
According to investigators, Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, of Reading and Jonny Young, 54, of Lycoming County were killed.
"If there's any witnesses out there that saw either one of these crashes," Boehm said, "please, please, please call the Hamburg barracks."
To contact the state police in Hamburg, call 610-562-6885.