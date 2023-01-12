BIRDSBORO TWP., Pa. -There is a development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County.

It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago.

Sources tell our partners at WPVI that Montgomery County investigators were searching Thursday at a landfill in Berks, near Birdsboro.

There's no word on what exactly they were searching for.

Police say Brown's car was last parked outside her home, and her car keys, purse and work cell phone were found inside the home.

Our crews were out at the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter Township, Berks County Thursday night. There was no police activity to be seen. But earlier Thursday, things were busy at the landfill just south of Route 422 in Exeter Township, just off Redlane Road.

Sources tell WPVI that investigators were searching for clues in the disappearance of Brown.

She was last seen by a friend and business associate on Jan. 3, at about 2 p.m.

Neighbors have told us that police seized a dumpster at the complex where Brown lives, and they were back there Thursday to take pictures of the shed it was sitting under.

Brown's aunt told 69 News Thursday night she would like everyone to know how grateful the family is for the tremendous amounts of love, support, and generosity the entire community has shown to Jennifer and her boys.

If you know anything you think might help police in their investigation, you're asked to call the Limerick Township Police Department or the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.