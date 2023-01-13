EXETER TWP., Pa - Bulldozers sift through mounds of garage searching for clues.

"This is kinda crazy, but I mean the world we live in today, things like this happen,” said Joe Clevenstine of Exeter Township.

The man lives across the street from the Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter Township and said he's taking notice of a search that sources tell our partners at WPVI is related to a missing persons case in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.

43-year-old Jennifer Brown, a single mother, was last seen more than a week ago.

Investigators battled windy conditions, not to mention an extensive amount of trash.

“I mean, that thing's like a little mountain," said Clevenstine. "I can't imagine what it'd be like to dig through that to find something."

Exeter Township Police say they've been instructed to direct all questions to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

J.P. Mascaro & Sons runs the landfill.

The company provided the following a statement saying, in part, quote: "…We are not able to comment. It is not our place to comment on such things other than to state that neither the landfill nor J. P. Mascaro & Sons is the subject of any investigation, and we will, of course, cooperate and provide any assistance that the authorities may require."

No word on what exactly police are searching for.

Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, with her keys, purse and work cell phone still in her house.

"I hope they find what they're looking for and at least give some closure to the family members, if that's what they're looking for,” Clevenstine said.