READING, Pa. – They don't know what it is, but they know what it does, as both Reading Hospital and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center have dealt with over a hundred overdose cases since Saturday.
"They're using one bag and getting tired, falling asleep for lengthy periods of time," explained Dr. William Santoro, chief of Tower Health's Division of Addiction Medicine. "Some of the patients weren't able to tell us how long they went to sleep for."
It comes in a blue bag — and it could kill you.
"If you are a user, do not use a substance in a blue bag," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams, "and seek treatment."
Five people are currently in custody as law enforcement, drug treatment and medical professionals gathered next to a table topped with the deadly drugs, a sawed-off shotgun and more than $16,000 in cash.
"We have stopped some sources of these drugs but we do believe that there may be other sources and they still may be active," Adams said.
Perhaps the most dangerous thing displayed — a blue bag with heroin, horse tranquilizer and an unknown substance.
"It has put a serious strain on the hospitals, especially our emergency rooms," Adams said. "It has put a strain on health care here in our county."
While naxolone, which is also commonly known by the brand name Narcan, can typically be used to pull someone out of a heroin overdose, in these specific cases, it's not helping.
"Narcan can reverse the effects of opioids or opiates that are present but Narcan does not reverse the effects of whatever this toxin is," Santoro explained.
That mystery drug is being shipped out to a specialty lab to figure out what it is.