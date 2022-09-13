READING, Pa. — The symbolic signs of something new on the horizon took shape Tuesday in the shadow of recent violence.

"This is gonna be a place to enjoy for years to come," said Reading Mayor Eddie Morán.

"As far as the stabbing and whatnot, that's unfortunate," said Ryan Bradley, Reading's clean city coordinator. "That's something that's unfortunate. We do have programs that help address issues like that."

Thanks to state funding, the mayor's office is looking to improve parks in the city, starting with City Park and a nearly $1 million investment.

"We will also have walking trails, ADA accessibility, a splash pad, something that City Park has never had," Morán said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

1:41 +2 RPD: Man, 18, dead after fight in Reading City Park Police described the assailant as a man wearing a ski mask, black shirt, and gray shorts. He is still at large.

The announcement came just days after a Reading teen was stabbed to death not far from where the groundbreaking took place.

"Of course, we have very minimum control of isolated incidents, but we don't take those lightly," Morán said. "We take those seriously. We want to make sure we do everything possible to prevent those events."

"I think this right here, having this playground here, is a step in the right direction," the mayor added. "It's something positive to actually bring children back out into our communities."

City Park isn't the only place getting attention, as there will also be improvements made to a recreation spot on the northwest side of the city, at Baer Park.

"It is the biggest of its kind that Reading recreational areas have seen in decades and will transcend generations with a long lasting legacy," Morán said.

The mayor's office said it's all part of a nearly $3 million push to fix the city's parks, playgrounds and courtyards.

"We have talked about it, Morán said, "and Third and Spruce is also slated to have an all-abilities playground with some additional equipment than what is installed here."