READING, Pa. — Northeast Spring, a Reading-based maker of custom springs, has been acquired by an Iowa company.

Iowa Spring completed the transaction Sept. 15, according to a company statement released Monday. The price was not disclosed. The purchase expands the acquirer's presence in the markets for precision springs used in overhead doors and in the construction, agriculture, and recreational equipment industries.

Northeast Spring has been a family-owned and -operated business for more than 25 years, mainly serving the overhead-door industry. The company's headquarters is at 506 S. Fifth St. in Reading, and it has a facility in Villa Rica, Georgia. The name and management team of the Berks County company will remain.

Founder John O'Leary will stay for three years to ensure a smooth transition.

"Our team has worked tirelessly for more than two decades to build a highly respected company that is focused on family values, quality and integrity," O'Leary said in the statement.

"With so many spring companies being acquired by large private equity groups, it was essential for me to find a like-minded buyer that could be trusted to keep our team intact and who could uphold our company's legacy and reputation," he said. "Iowa Spring is a perfect match, and I am confident in knowing that Northeast Spring will be in good, capable hands moving forward."

Iowa Spring, based in Adel, Iowa, is owned and operated by its founders, according to the company's website.

Tim Bianco, Iowa Spring's president and CEO, will oversee operations of Northeast Spring in addition to two facilities in Iowa and Southern Atlantic Spring in North Carolina.

"John O'Leary and his team have built a thriving business with an outstanding reputation," Bianco said in the company statement.