Ganly's Irish Pub in Berks County is hosting an all day St. Patrick's Day festival.

It kicks off with a brunch at 9 a.m. Friday and the fun doesn't end until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The pub is located at 500 Brownsville Road near State Hill Road and Blue Marsh Lake in Heidelberg Township.

They'll have dancers and the Kutztown Pipe Band is performing from 4 p.m. to 7p.m.

The Pipe Band is also set to play the Pocono Irish American Club Parade this Sunday.