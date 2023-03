HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Ganly's Irish Pub in Berks County is hosting an all-day St. Patrick's Day festival.

It began with a brunch at 9 a.m. Friday, and the fun won't end until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The pub is located at 500 Brownsville Road, near State Hill Road and Blue Marsh Lake, in Heidelberg Township.

It will have dancers, and the Kutztown Pipe Band is performing from 4 to 7p.m.

The pipe band is also set to play the Pocono Irish American Club Parade this Sunday.