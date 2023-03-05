Ladies and gentleman, baseball season is back.

"A lot going on here today, an exciting day here at the ballpark," said Jake Starr with The Reading Fightin Phils Media Relations.

At First Energy Stadium, Reading Fightin Phils fans came out to pick up their season tickets, buy some gear for the upcoming games, and even try out to sing the national anthem this season.

"My daughter decided to come and tryout, I think because Taylor Swift started out here," said Diane Hess.

That's right. Taylor Swift herself got her start on the Reading Fightin Phil's field.

Inspiring young baseball fans, to do the same.

"My mom told me keep believing in myself and I said ok Ill try it out, I think it would be a good start," said Elizabeth Hess.

We also stopped by Coca Cola Park in Allentown, catching up with Iron Pigs fans about what they're looking forward to most this season.

"Seeing if they get a lot of home runs," said Avery Bard.

"I hope they win a lot of games," said Logan Bard.

Some even came decked out in their gear.

Coca Cola Park had free food, drink sand activities for everyone who stopped.

"People could buy tickets today, free food. Anybody who has season tickets or wants to experience the ballpark had the opportunity to meet our staff and have an experience prior to the season," said Matthew Bari, VP of Marketing and Entertainment at Iron Pigs.

And nope, you're never too young to get excited for baseball season.

"It's 1 2 3 strikes you're out at the old ball game," sang Bryce.

Now Opening Day for the Iron Pigs is set for April 4th, and over at the Reading Phillies, thats set for April 11.