Governor Tom Wolf is calling on federal lawmakers to address soaring gas prices with a gas tax holiday.
The democratic governor is hoping Washington suspends federal gas taxes until the end of the year. Meanwhile, Republican State Senator and President Pro Tempore Jake Corman is calling for a state gas tax holiday.
Corman says lowering the state's 58 cents a gallon gas tax by about 20 cents -- coupled with a pause in the federal gas tax -- would cut gas taxes by almost 50 percent through the end of the year .
"It's up to all of us to do our bit," said Corman (R-34th District) "This is a short term fix no question. We have to think more about energy independence and do long term fix as well, both at the state and federal level. But right now, people are hurting now and we could do this quickly."
Two Berks county lawmakers, Democratic State Senator Judy Schwank, and Republic State Representative Mark Gillen are ready to talk about the idea, but each have reasons for some caution.
"I'm in support of taking action that that we need to take but being careful that it doesn't cost us more down the line," said Schwank (D-11th District).
"I think everyone in the community is feeling the pain of this," said Gillen (R-128th District). "I think there's a way to reduce the pain and I'm committed to doing that."
When 69 News asked the Governor's office whether he'd consider a state gas tax holiday, they told us it's important to note that the state gas tax is tied to funding fixing the state's roads and bridges through the Motor License Fund.
To avoid lost revenue for road and bridge repairs, Corman says his legislation would dedicate $500M in federal relief to fund State Police operations so that money would no longer need to be diverted from the Motor License Fund.