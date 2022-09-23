NEW YORK — Those who live in Berks County may remember a 10-year-old Taylor Swift performing the national anthem before an R-Phils game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After her family's move to Nashville, she returned to Baseballtown in 2007 to do it again, and then the next year, she performed at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, before Game 3 of the 2008 World Series between the Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, Swift's fans think she may have her sights set on another sport, that being football and the NFL's Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.

Why, you ask? Well, the National Football League announced early Friday morning that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the halftime show.

It's a multi-year deal that comes after Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the last 10 years, announced in May that it would be ending its deal with the NFL.

Terms of the new deal were not announced, but analysts had expected the league to get at least $50 million per year for the rights.

The performers have yet to be announced, but Swifties are convinced the Berks County native will serve as the show's headline performer. Here's why. The NFL announced the Apple deal at midnight, something that's been associated with Swift for years. She's released two albums exactly at midnight, and she's set to release a new album next month. It's titled "Midnights."

Swift has never done a Super Bowl show before, and a lot of people think that's because she's sponsored by Coke, and Pepsi was the show's longtime sponsor.