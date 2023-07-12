'It becomes like a pool' : Reading residents want large sinkhole fixed

READING, Pa - Sometimes, when water meets rock and underground dirt, water wins.

“Over in this area over here, it becomes like a pool basically,” said Tracey Davis-Witmyer. “I’ve spent hundreds of dollars of my own.”

Tracy, who lives near the sinkhole in the 800 block of Delta Avenue in the Northmont section of Reading, says it’s not the first time.

Since the recent flash floods, Tracy got State Senator Judy Schwank's office involved and a temporary fence was put up. But with more rain in the forecast in the days ahead, she’s concerned it will only get worse.

“I really would invite President Biden to come out and take a look at this infrastructure,” Davis-Witmyer said.

The sinkhole also marks a dividing line on the edge of the City of Reading and over into Muhlenberg Township, right near a local park.

“Our kids play down here in this playground,” said Davis-Witmyer. “So I’m on here to just kind of talk about some public safety for our community.”

When rough weather arrives it often seems to show us some of our vulnerabilities when it leaves. Tracey says this is just one example of that, and she wants something done now.

“I spent hundreds, maybe four-five hundred dollars on stone laboring here doing it by myself, trying to make this better for my neighbors both Muhlenberg and Reading,” Davis-Witmyer added.