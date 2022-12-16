READING, Pa - Police say Thursday's shooting stemmed from a bad break up.

According to Safe Berks, a group that provides free services to those dealing with domestic violence and sexual assault, the end of a relationship is a common window for domestic violence to happen.

"Reach out to us 24 hours a day to our text line or hotline and let us know what's happening so that we can help make a safety plan,” said Safe Berks CEO Beth Garrigan.

Following these types of tragedies, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it. Safe Berks CEO Beth Garrigan says people involved continue to deal with a number of factors

"There are a lot of reasons people don't reach out for help,” Garrigan said. “Some include the stigma, being embarrassed or ashamed to admit that there's abuse going on."

Safe Berks says it could also involve elements beyond the couple themselves.

“The repercussions of reaching out, there may be children involved, animals involved,” Garrigan said. “They're afraid of what happens if they do reach out."

For Safe Berks - one of its most important tools in the effort to prevent these incidents - is education.

“Our education and outreach team is out in the schools county wide, and they're teaching what a healthy relationship looks like, what red flags are,” Garrigan said.

Safe Berks says it's working to expand its services and remains a key piece in helping people get out of violent relationships.

"We are trying to be in every corner of Berks County, because we know that domestic violence and sexual assault are not just local to the city of Reading,” Garrigan said. “It can happen anywhere."

More information is available at the link below.

https://safeberks.org/