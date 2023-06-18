READING, Pa. - Joseph Ferrante works on Penn Street in Reading. On Sunday, he worked at a stand just down the street from the 300 block where police said a shooting happened just after 1 a.m.

"I was shocked because it's right on Penn Street. I mean you're talking about the main thoroughfare of Reading, Pennsylvania and there's a shooting," said Ferrante.

According to Police, two men, 29 and 32 years old, were driving west when their vehicle was hit with gunfire.

"You're talking about right in town square here. I mean it can't get no more dangerous than that," said Ferrante.

Police said one man fell out of the vehicle and was found in the 400 block of Penn Street. According to investigators, he had a head injury and a gunshot wound to his arm. Police tell us the other victim got into an accident at 5th and Penn and was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

"I grew up here when you could literally leave your doors open and kids could play down Penn Street. Now if I was a kid, I'd be sitting in my house," said Ferrante.

Investigators said both men were taken to a hospital. Ferrante tells us his family moved away from the city because of crime. He said he believes something needs to be done.

"It's sad because there's a lot of good people in this city and I feel bad for the people who work hard and who live the right way," said Ferrante.

Investigators have not said yet what may have led up to the shooting. Police said both victims are alive.