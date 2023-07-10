MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - For those now cleaning up after a devastating flash flood...

“It's a really sad day for the neighborhood. I think that is like the sentiment around here,” said Francine Diaz of Maidencreek Township.

It's a struggle between what you can see...

“It's sad to see. Like this is what a lot of people worked their whole lives for and in a day, it all to be, their pools messed up, their basements flooded with all their personal belongings,” added Diaz.

And what you can't see...

“I'm concerned if something falls in that pool none of us will be able to see it. It's all mud,” said Lori Hershberger of Maidencreek Township.

The bright sun shines on an opaque mud-caked picture of what fast-falling water can do, with people's belongings and even animals, in places where they're not supposed to be.

"You see here this shed is someone else's shed. The gazebo over there. Everyone doesn't know where their things are. They want to start like a lost and found,” Diaz said.

It's the unseen things not laying in a 'lost and found' pile that can sometimes be harder to get back, like a person's pride, now replaced by pain.

"They're proud of their fences, they're proud of their houses, they're proud of their basements and now everything's gone,” said Diaz.