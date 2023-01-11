BERN TWP., Pa - It's been the focus of numerous protests for nearly a decade.

“This is an amazing victory for us,” said Adrianna Torres-Garcia, with Free Migration Project, a member of the Shutdown Berks Coalition. “We are overjoyed and so happy that there's no one there anymore. It's ahead of schedule."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, announced plans to close the Berks County Residential Center in Bern Township last month, with 40 migrants whose cases were expected to be decided before January 31.

"They said anybody that was left at the facility by January 31st would either be transferred to another facility or be deported each according to everyone's case,” Torres-Garcia said.

In terms of staff still present, there were still about 60 workers at last check. The county says it will try to help them find other jobs.

The center faced mounting pressure to close for a long time.

“When we saw it being emptied out in 2021, it gave us hope and we knew that it was possible,” Torres-Garcia said. “We never stopped believing it was possible. We have been saying the same thing over and over again in different ways to different figures."

As the contract between ICE and the County of Berks is set to end at the close of this month, what could the future hold for this facility?

"Now if they can turn this space into something that is beneficial in terms of health services or opioid rehab services or even educational services that would benefit more people in Berks County than this facility ever did,” Torres-Garcia said.

According to the county there has been no determination yet as to what the property could be used for moving forward.