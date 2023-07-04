FLEETWOOD, Pa. — You can never forget the date of this car show.

"It's always on the Fourth of July, regardless of the day of the week," said Rick Slegel, an organizer of Show 'n Shine at the Park.

"It's become the kind of event you don't even need to advertise because people know that it's the Fourth of July," said Dan Peterson, the president of the Berks County Mustang Car Club.

And you won't find anybody judging you.

"Well, this show's a little different because there's no judging. There's music. We have entertainment occasionally, and there's mostly funny guys in the club," said Slegel.

Organizers of the latest edition of Show 'n Shine at the Park said this car show is a cut above.

"You don't see anybody fussing over their car here," Slegel said. "They're not polishing or worried about getting a trophy or missing a trophy."

Just to speak to the history of Show 'n Shine, the show is older than some of the cars that are on display.

"I believe this is our 47th show," Slegel said. "It started out years ago with just early Fords. Then, it expanded to any Ford. Then, it expanded to any vehicle at all."

Car enthusiasts explored nearly 400 cars on display on a hot July 4 in Fleetwood.

"I'm a man of a certain age, the '50s cars that are here, everything through brand new vehicles," said Peterson. "I mean, I appreciate them all."

Behind every ride is a special story from an enthusiastic owner whose car is an extension of himself.

"The car show community, generally," Peterson said, "you have to try really hard to find somebody who's not cool."