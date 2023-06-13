DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A dispute at a house party led to gunfire involving teenagers and sent two of them to the hospital.

“ We have charged one individual to date. A 14-year-old young man was the shooter. He has provided us information implicating himself in this shooting. There were a number of passengers in this vehicle,” said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. “This is an ongoing investigation, but we have spoken with a number of these individuals."

Police say two boys, ages 17 and 15, were shot. One has already been released from the hospital.

It all happened Sunday on Reading Avenue in Douglass Township.

"Frankly, I think we're gonna be able to clear this case in the very near future because of the cooperation of the shooter and a number of the other passengers who were in the car,” Adams said.

It's not just here in Reading but across the county, as this case shows, with ongoing issues involving young people and guns.

"This is one of those situations where the gravity of the offense is just mind-boggling when you think about a 14-year-old shooting two other kids, 15 and 17 years old. But on the back end, they cooperated with law enforcement and told law enforcement the truth,” said Adams.

This incident occurred not long after a recent Wilson graduate was shot and killed following a party in Reading.

Adams is calling for an end to the senseless violence.

"There was a prior party that all these individuals were at together,” Adams said. "There was a dispute at that party, much like we have seen disputes in other parts of the county. The difference is young people are settling these disputes with guns. It's horrible, and it's gotta stop."