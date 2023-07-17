SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A business owner and her staff are still recovering from the recent flash flooding, and she's hoping for help from the state and federal government to rebuild.

I just need help. I desperately need help," said Kandis Moser, owner of Bilco Safety Products.

She spent the day sitting in the heat, trying to clean damaged inventory.

"They're standing out here in this degree weather, trying to wash what we can," she said.

They should be shipping vital items to companies close by and across the country.

"We do anything that OSHA requires, so there's ANSI," explained Moser. "So any of your hardhats, hi-res clothing, any of your protective gloves."

Bilco Safety Products in Sinking Spring is trying to salvage products following flash flood waters that ripped through their facility.

"It's just a mess," added Moser.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking and customers are going elsewhere.

"If I'm not answering my phone and I can't ship and they need it, they're gonna go to somebody else," Moser said.

The company is dealing with an extensive amount of damage and a wide range of prices, from work safety boots that cost $150 to a machine estimated at $75,000.

"Probably at least a million dollars, between product, equipment, loss of income, rebuilding the offices and all my equipment," said Moser.

She's hoping for state and federal aid to get back to business.

"I need help, money-wise to restock, rebuild," Moser added. don't know what I'm gonna do."