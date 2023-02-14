READING, Pa - It’s a heartbreaking thing to wake up to on Valentine’s Day morning.

“So I heard shots, around like 6 in the morning, and I heard somebody screaming, ‘you shot him, you shot him,'” recalled Michelle Torres, who lives behind the apartment where the fatal shooting took place.

According to police, shortly before 6 a.m., 39-year-old Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez kicked in a door and broke a window to get inside the apartment in the 400 block of W. Windsor Street.

Investigators say Ojeda-Rodriguez shot a 32-year-old woman in the leg and then shot a 23-year-old man multiple times, killing him.

“Yeah, we believe the incident would be domestic related,” said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. “The suspect and the female victim had a prior relationship that we’re aware of.”

Neighbors and family members of the victim watched as the coroner took his body away.

“I live right next to them. I talk to the mom, I talk to the kids. I see the kids every day and you don’t expect something from this block,” Torres said. “This block is really quiet. Everyone knows everybody around this block. It’s just crazy and it’s Valentine’s Day."

The neighbor we spoke with said she’s worried for the woman and her children.

"My neighbor who I talked to every day and now she got shot and is in the hospital,” Torres said. “She got three kids. Two of them are special needs.”