AMITY TWP., Pa. - The Berks County district attorney said a man is facing charges in connection with a 2016 homicide in Amity Township.

"As we pieced everything together, Mr. Johnson has been our primary suspect the whole time," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Darrell Johnson, 37, who is already behind bars now faces more charges in a separate case stemming from the alleged killing of 28-year-old Michael Shields in Amity Township.

Investigators said Shields was shot to death by Johnson during an attempted robbery in the 600 block of East Ben Franklin Highway.

"This was a crime where he (Johnson) was trying to steal a dirt bike," Adams said. "This dirt bike was for sale."

Adams said Johnson met with one of his victims prior to the homicide since the dirt bike was for sale. Investigators said Johnson later returned to steal the dirt bike and while doing so allegedly killed Shields and injured another person by allegedly pistol whipping them. According to the District Attorney's Office, Johnson is currently incarcerated on an unrelated matter.

"Once Mr. Johnson was incarcerated, people at that point felt a little more willingly to provide information to police, which after years has now led us to this point. It was never a cold case," said Adams.



Adams tells us detectives have been in touch with the Shields family throughout this investigation.





"I know they are very pleased with this arrest and this is, this arrest, is the culmination of this lengthy investigation," Adams said, "but Darrell Johnson was a suspect from years ago, but we needed evidence."

Investigators said Johnson is currently incarcerated at SCI Mahanoy and will be arraigned at a later date.

Adams is asking anyone with information to reach out to the district attorney's office