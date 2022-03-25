READING, Pa. – Dr. Tim Medianick certainly didn't expect our cameras to be back in his Reading office weeks after Russia invaded his home country of Ukraine.
"Who would've thought that a month later we'd still be talking about this?" asked Medianick, a dentist who runs Boulevard Dental Associates on Kenhorst Boulevard in Reading.
Still, the reality is that the war is entering its second month, and Medianick says his heart breaks for his country and his family still overseas.
"My two aunts are still in the Kyiv area," he said. "My two cousins are still there, so we're hoping that they'll be safe."
Medianick says other family members were able to escape, now seeking refuge in countries like Poland and Italy. His sister is working on the border of Romania, helping refugees cross safely and find shelters.
"It's a very difficult situation, a very difficult time" he said, "and they need a lot of help."
Medianick says he's proud of the Ukrainian soldiers for holding off Russian forces, and he's grateful for all the help they've received from countries across the globe, including the U.S.
"My desire, my hope and my prayer is that we'll continue supporting them and giving them enough support, military, so they can continue winning this war."
In the meantime, Medianick will continue following the situation closely, even when it's painful.
"Just watching the bombs explode, you know, every day," he said.
If you want to help, he can help you.
"We can direct you to people that we know on the ground who are doing work there, who are really in desperate need of financial support," Medianick said.
To reach Boulevard Dental Associates call 610-775-0321.