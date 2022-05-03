ALSACE TWP., PA - You can't make a dream happen without the drive — and that's exactly how this one started.
"I would always drive up here, and I would think, 'That's exactly what I want, I want this type of setting,'" said Scott Piergrossi, owner of The Bake Shop at Skyline Drive Orchard.
Now, it's being baked into a reality for the area vocal music teacher, focusing on the other senses of sight, smell and taste.
"It's all creative," Piergrossi said. "Strawberry cakes, vanilla cakes, chocolate cakes, chocolate chip cakes."
The opportunity to take over the place presented itself during the pandemic. The Bake Shop at Skyline Drive is set to open at the end of the month.
"My anxiety is high, but it's a good anxiety because it's a challenge," Piergrossi said.
He credits friends with keeping him calm as he focuses on something he loves.
"My side passion has always been baking and cooking, and I've loved baking since I was a kid," he recalled.
You can't get much more locally sourced and locally grown than what you will find at The Bake Shop, as much of the baking will include fruits plucked mere feet from the bakery itself.
"The orchard is beautiful," he said. "We have the apple trees, the peach trees. The blueberries will be coming directly from this orchard."
The ingredients aren't the only thing local. The rustic, seasonally-themed storefront is staying close to home, too.
"The retail products that I have," Piergrossi said, "I'm trying to do Pennsylvania-owned. Berks County. Local."
Does the first-time entrepreneur have any advice for budding potential small business owners?
"I would say, 'Do it. Follow your dreams,'" Piergrossi said. "It's OK to be afraid. I think being afraid challenges you and makes you a better person."
The Bake Shop at Skyline Drive Orchard is slated to open Memorial Day weekend.