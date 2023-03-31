WEST READING, Pa. - Friday marked an emotional night in West Reading, one week after the deadly blast that shook homes, businesses, and people across the area.

R.M. Palmer Company workers, past employees, and family and friends of the victims gathered to honor the lives that were lost and tried to find some comfort in the unity.

69 News saw what seemed to be hundreds of people gathering at Bethany Lutheran Church in West Reading before the vigil.

Then, at the vigil, the crowd just seemed to grow.

So many emotional moments took place, from the prayers being offered, to the written words for the people who passed, to the sound of church bells continuously ringing to honor the seven victims who died.

The silence in West Reading was broken by the continuous echoes of Bethany Lutheran Church's bell.

"We just tried to do whatever we could to comfort them," said Ashley Lessman, who attends Bethany Lutheran.

Therapy dogs comforted people before and during the vigil, and Reading Hospital chaplains stood close by for anyone who might need extra care.

"Hearing people's stories," said Chaplain Rebecca Knox. "It's just heart wrenching that people lost loved ones, people they have worked with."

West Reading is a community forever changed, according to neighbors.

"May we continue to heal and lean on each other," urged Knox.

"This is one of those events you're not going to forget," said Bethany Lutheran Pastor Bruce Osterhout. "People are already saying, 'where were you when?'"

Holding balloons, candles, and each other, people also wore shirts with the victim's faces and in support of R.M. Palmer Company.

"I just want people to know I work there, and we're here for them," said Stephanie Caswell, a 19-year employee.

Caswell says she cries all the time now. She and her husband are long-time employees, who say they take solace in the community's efforts.

"It's amazing how everyone came together," added Caswell. "It's amazing, the firefighters. We're so proud of them. We couldn't do it without all these people."

Former workers said they felt it was their duty to attend, thinking fondly of the people they used to work, laugh, and smile with before the explosion.

"They come to your children's baptisms, their birthdays," explained Jessica Wagner of Reinholds, who used to work for R.M. Palmer.

Wagner says she's a third generation Palmer's kid. Her grandmother, mother, and aunt have either worked or continue to work for the company.

"Sue Halvonik was there forever is what I always say - forever. She was close to my mom. Her and Amy Sandoe. She [Amy] interviewed me. Hired me. Took a chance on me," explained Wagner. "Sue would come in 2,3 o' clock in the morning and stay there until 8 at night. She was diehard Palmer's."

Neighbors say it's a tragedy unlike any other in West Reading, but that it's matched by the solidarity and community being witnessed in its aftermath.

MORE: West Reading Chocolate Factory Explosion More info on the story including photos and past articles

"It's outstanding," added Lessman. "It's amazing, it really is that the community comes together."

We spoke with several people who work at the company and are trying to come to grips with the fact they have to go back to work on Monday.

They're not sure how they're going to handle it, or how their coworkers will.

"When we do go back to work, they're [workers] going to be upset, and, probably, every little noise is going to disturb them," said Bud Caswell.

There are a number of resources being offered to help people affected.

R.M. Palmer has compiled a list on its website.