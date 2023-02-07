READING, Pa. – A church community is looking for answers after discovering their place of worship was vandalized over the weekend.
Standing in the church he's led for 15 years, Pastor Isaiah Adio is still shaken by what he found Sunday morning, just before services were ready to begin.
"It's beyond comprehension," Adio said. "The damage we have seen, it's not less than $70,000."
If you walked inside the Jesus is Alive World Center in Reading last week, you would have seen a beautiful and welcoming place for worship. Now, the church is filled with broken equipment and smashed windows.
Police told Adio the damage was likely caused by teenage vandals.
Some of the windows, Adio says, are irreplaceable. "Close to about 100 years. They are irreplaceable. No way we can replace some of the damage."
Every room the vandals visited inside the church is covered in a white powder caused by fire extinguishers.
"They put it mainly where we do the services," Adio said.
The pastor is now looking for answers and to put a face to the footprints scattered all over the floors of his church. He is asking everyone in the community to lend their eyes and ears.
"They should be watchful," he said. "They should come out and say something."
Members of the church have been sending messages of support. Their pastor said he will be there, even if the services need to be virtual while the police investigate and cleanup continues.
"We are not going to be frustrated," Adio said.
He is waiting for information about repairs from his insurance agency. In the meantime, donations can be made to the church by clicking "Donate" on Jesus is Alive World Center website.