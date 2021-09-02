READING, Pa. – The remains of Hurricane Ida swept across Berks County on Wednesday, sending police barriers floating down Spring Street in Reading and people rushing for higher ground nearby.
"I don't even know what to tell you," said Rachelle Rivera of Reading, "it's just — it's horrible."
She found herself in the midst of it all.
"It's scary because you know it could damage cars, hurt people and everything," Rivera said.
She also said heading home has not been easy.
"Can't even get into the gas station," Rivera said. "It's horrible out here."
Others said they are going to wait it out.
"Basically, staying in the house," said As-Salam Wilson of Reading.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of emergency disaster ahead of the storm, allowing agencies to position resources throughout the state.
"My administration has been monitoring this storm since before it first made landfall and we are taking this very, very seriously," Wolf said.
The governor is urging everyone to stay home.
"If you don't need to go out, stay off the roads today," he said in a televised update Wednesday. "Less traffic on the roads is going to help keep your neighbors and communities safer."