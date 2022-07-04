KUTZTOWN, Pa. - It is something organizers are calling "pigtastic," setting the paint brushes aside and bringing the snouts in at this year's Kutztown Folk Festival.
"You can pick your own three colors, you pick one of the five pigs," said Kim Miller of Pig Rescue Puddin' Heartland 1st.
Over at the farm animal tent each painting or Pigcasso is one-of-a-kind. Miller walked us through how the artwork comes together.
"It's food motivated, they're pigs, you pick your colors, we sprinkle it onto the canvas, we cover the canvas with a clear plastic so that you can see underneath," said Miller.
From there, a thin layer of food is put over the plastic and the pigs go to work with their snouts, pushing against it, moving the paint underneath, bringing the colors and smiles out.
The activity, which is in its first year has already become a big hit.
"It's a lot of work, but the fun weighs it out, it really does," said Miller.
It is not limited to just Pigcasso. You can also see the pigs go through a whole routine, which includes them playing the piano.
The Folk Festival continues through Sunday.