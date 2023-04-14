From parks to ice cream stands, many people took advantage of the beautiful weather Mother Nature offered Thursday.

The warm temps had people spending time doing the things they love and spending money on tasty treats.

The beautiful forecast is like a slam dunk for the kids who like to hoop at Reading City Park.

"It's pretty nice. I'd rather have this weather than how it was in January," said Julian Milligan, of Reading.

For them, ball is a chance to compete with classmates, meet up with old friends, and make new ones, too.

"It's been nice, you know," said Reading resident Naveil Alexander.

"I like coming outside every day, because I get hot in the house with nothing to do. Coming out with my friends and stuff, meeting new people every day."

The court is a place they know and can escape to.

"It just makes me think I can get stronger and better," said Junior Castro, of Reading.

"If I argue with my brother, sister and my mom, I can just go outside. I know where to go and play basketball."

For others, it's not about what they can do during the higher temperatures, but what they can eat.

Every spring and summer, people pull off at 6th and Greenwich to try one of Wilfredo Caradallo's homemade ices.

"It's my passion. When I was small, my father, he taught me this," explained Caradallo, owner of El Piragua. "The hotter it gets, the more business picks up."

His secret to making the perfect cone?

"The heart," said Caradallo. "It comes from the heart."

The sight and sounds of spring and summer are welcomed by many, but for Junior Castro, there's just one that rises above the rest.

"When you hear the ice cream truck, it's the best," said Casto. "You want to get some. Everybody's outside, having fun. It's the best time of the year."