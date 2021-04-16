WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – The family of 38-year-old George Marcincin continues to grieve, days after police say 29-year old Tamiir Whitted of Pottsville fatally stabbed him during an apparent road rage incident. Marcincin's mother says she has one question for Whitted — why?
"It's very difficult, especially with three very young grandchildren and we have a teenager that is totally devastated, so it's very hard," said Mary Marcincin. "It's hard to understand why something like this would happen to such a wonderful person."
Whitted claims he had to defend himself, and when asked if he admitted to the stabbing, he said "no." He's being held without bail.
Meanwhile, the family of George Marcincin, a husband and father of four, deals with the aftermath of the disturbing incident.
"I actually got to go to the funeral home with my daughter-in-law to see my son when his body came back from the autopsy today," said Mary Marcincin. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done."
A recently created GoFundMe page for George Marcincin's wife and kids continues to garner financial support and condolences.
"My daughter-in-law needs all the help she can get because taking care of four children and being all by herself is gonna be a very hard task for her to adjust to," said Mary Marcincin.
State police continue to investigate what happened in broad daylight on a busy stretch of Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County. The family is grateful for the support, also from the veteran community.
"He was just such an outgoing, friendly happy-go-lucky person," said Mary Marcincin. "He changed a little bit when he came home from Iraq. That's to be expected but he still had the same humor."
The mother says she wants her son to be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help anyone.