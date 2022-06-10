READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania legislators are looking to modify the state's current fireworks law, but some local law enforcement agencies say it won't help.
"We could put out ten times our deployment on the street if we had that many officers and it wouldn't affect our ability to actually enforce this and keep folks safe," says Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
He's talking specifically about the 4th of July.
Tornielli says fireworks are a problem in the city throughout the summer, but 4th of July is out of control.
"We kind of go from one location to the next," says Tornielli. "We seize the fireworks pursuant to the ordinance that we can, so that folks don't continue to create those dangerous situations in our city and then move onto the next one."
A city ordinance bans many of the fireworks allowed under state law. The chief says any changes lawmakers are trying to make won't help in Reading or likely other urban areas.
Reading police say anything short of a full repeal of the existing fireworks law is useless because it's impossible to enforce as is.
"It really shows how most of the folks in Harrisburg are really out of touch with what's going on in our city," says Tornielli.
He credits Senator Judy Schwank for leading efforts to repeal the existing fireworks law. He says she understands the situation in the city, but she's only one person.
"As long as the law is in place and you can just drive a mile outside of the city to buy these fireworks and bring them back into the city, it's very tough for us to enforce it," says Tornielli.